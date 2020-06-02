Paradox opens studio in Barcelona to focus on grand strategy development

Swedish developer-publisher Paradox Interactive, known for its work on strategy franchises like Stellaris, Crusader Kings, and Europa Universalis, has opened a new development studio in Barcelona.

The new office has been christened 'Paradox Tinto,' and will focus on the development of classic grand strategy titles.

Paradox veteran Johan Andersson, who's best known as the original creator of the Europa Universalis franchise, has been tasked with leading the studio and assembling a "small core team."

The new studio will initially focus on overseeing the ongoing development of Europa Universalis IV, before eventually moving on to create new titles in the grand strategy genre.

The announcement means Paradox now has seven studios spread across Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands, and Spain.