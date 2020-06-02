Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 2, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 2, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 2, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Paradox opens studio in Barcelona to focus on grand strategy development

Paradox opens studio in Barcelona to focus on grand strategy development

June 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Swedish developer-publisher Paradox Interactive, known for its work on strategy franchises like Stellaris, Crusader Kings, and Europa Universalis, has opened a new development studio in Barcelona

The new office has been christened 'Paradox Tinto,' and will focus on the development of classic grand strategy titles. 

Paradox veteran Johan Andersson, who's best known as the original creator of the Europa Universalis franchise, has been tasked with leading the studio and assembling a "small core team."

The new studio will initially focus on overseeing the ongoing development of Europa Universalis IV, before eventually moving on to create new titles in the grand strategy genre. 

The announcement means Paradox now has seven studios spread across Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.02.20]
Environment Artist
Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[06.02.20]
Senior Character TD
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.02.20]
(Senior) Java Developer
Stray Bombay Company
Stray Bombay Company — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.02.20]
Senior Unreal Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image