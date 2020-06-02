Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
Humble is putting $1 million toward publishing games from Black game devs

June 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
While many companies are voicing support during these turbulent times, some are using their platform, reach, and resources to help support Black people, communities, and organizations in both the short and long term.

With that duty in mind, Humble announced it is pulling together a $1 million publishing fund to support Black game developers, with more updates on that initiative and info on how game developers can benefit from the fund to be shared in the near future.

Humble notes the responsibility it has to use its platform to help in its brief statement, encouraging others to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund or Race Forward alongside its own pledge to support other organizations.

This, as with other statements of game industry support for Black Lives Matter, comes during days of nationwide protests against police violence towards Black people, sparked by the Minneapolis police department's murder of George Floyd during an arrest last week.

“We stand in solidarity to condemn racism and violence against the Black community,” reads the company's statement. “Humble believes in empowering and uniting communities through gaming and will leverage our platform to help achieve racial equality everywhere.”

