Paradox to sign collective bargaining agreement with Swedish labor unions

June 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Paradox Interactive will sign a collective bargaining agreement with Swedish labor unions Unionen and SACO to allow its employees to influence their pay, benefits, and responsibilities. 

The Stellaris and Europa Universalis developer said the move reflects its desire to ensure its workers "feel valued and empowered" as it continues to grow in size. 

The agreement will apply to all Paradox staffers working in Sweden, where the company is headquartered, including those at Paradox Interactive, Paradox Development Studio, Paradox Arctic, and Paradox Malmo. 

It is expected to be finalized within the quarter, and will help enshrine a number of standards to ensure that employee benefits, paths to career growth, and salary exceptions are working for all staff members. 

"Much like Paradox itself, the unions here have been growing massively in the past few years, gradually becoming more and more organized," said Magne Skjæran, games programmer at Paradox Development Studio and union representative for Unionen. 

"This is a clear sign that our efforts have resulted in meaningful change. We’re very glad that the company agrees with us on the benefits of a collective agreement and that we’re signing this together.

"With this agreement in place, we will be further empowered to advocate for our members here at Paradox, and contribute to making it the best place to work in the industry. We hope it will inspire people to organize in video game companies the world over."

