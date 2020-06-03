Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rovio acquires (and rebrands) Darkfire Heroes dev Darkfire Games

Rovio acquires (and rebrands) Darkfire Heroes dev Darkfire Games

June 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
June 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Angry Birds dev Rovio has acquired the free-to-play mobile game developer Darkfire Games for an undisclosed sum, and rebranded the studio as Rovio Copenhagen.

The acquisition brings all 20 members of Darkfire Games’ staff into Rovio Copenhagen, and previous studio head Rune Vendler will continue to lead the team following the deal.

On the day-to-day, Rovio Copenhagen will continue work on Darkfire Heroes, the soft-launched RPG acquired alongside the studio, but now with access to Rovio’s user acquisition, technology, analytics and live operations resources.

"We are very excited to have Darkfire Games joining Rovio's network of game studios," reads a statement from Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

"This strengthens our game genre mastery and expansion to Mid-Core games, where we see attractive opportunities in RPG's. In addition, there is a great strategic and cultural fit for both teams. The talented team in Copenhagen will be a fantastic addition to Rovio's already highly skilled flock."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.03.20]
PHP Developer &amp; DevOps Engineer - Elvenar
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.02.20]
Experienced Game Developer
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[06.02.20]
Localization Editor
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[06.02.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image