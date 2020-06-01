Video: Building intrinsically motivated teams via self-determination theory

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk DeepMind's Alexandre Moufarek discusses how you can help build intrinsically motivated teams by applying self-determination theory.

It was an insightful talk that helped illuminate the challenges of organizing game development teams that remain both happy and effective over the long term, and Moufarek shared examples of how you can better organize teams to sustainably show a high level of performance and find great satisfaction in their work.

Moufarek's talk was insightful and practical, so if you missed it live don't miss your opportunity to watch his talk over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

