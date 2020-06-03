Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020
Indie advocate Kirk Scott departs Nintendo of America

Indie advocate Kirk Scott departs Nintendo of America

June 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
More: Console/PC, Indie

Kirk Scott, Nintendo of America’s third-party developer and publisher relations manager, is stepping down from the role he’s held since 2015 and departing Nintendo of America as a whole.

Scott shared the news in a short statement tweeted today, noting that he’s looking forward to future opportunities to continue his work in the indie space and to stay tuned for further news on his next steps down the line.

“The past 5 years have brought incredible joy from working with all of the amazing indies, and that work will continue,” writes Scott. “Since Feb. of this year the events we have all experienced have crystalized my thinking. I’m tired. Opening doors for minorities, being inclusive, and enabling success for EVERYONE in the indie space will be a priority for me. IT brings me joy! I can’t wait to continue this work with all of you.”

“We have an opportunity to make things better for others and educate while making great games. Stay tuned!”

