Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take-Two tried to poach entire Kerbal 2 dev team as it cancelled deal with their studio

Take-Two tried to poach entire Kerbal 2 dev team as it cancelled deal with their studio

June 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
June 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Production

“I was at a small studio, where the work I did had a massive impact on our success. When I see myself at any large corporation, that is fundamentally not true.”

- Patrick Meade, one Star Theory dev approached by Take-Two, explains why he declined to take the offer.

A recent Bloomberg story takes aim at Take-Two Interactive, calling out the fact that the company canceled a contract for Kerbal Space Program 2 with the new defunct studio Star Theory mid-development while simultaneously offering jobs at Take-Two to the game’s entire dev team.

Before the studio knew the deal was off, Take-Two started reaching out via its publishing arm Private Division to developers actively working on Kerbal Space Program 2 at Star Theory, informing them that the game’s development would be moved to a team within Take-Two and asking if they’d like to apply for that team.

It’s something Private Division fully admits to, saying in a statement to Bloomberg that it reached out to every member of the team, and more than half eventually accepted.

“In doing so, we are empowering our deeply passionate and talented team to focus on quality, and we are thrilled with the progress that they are making on the game,” reads that statement. Star Theory has since shut down, and its former staff tells Bloomberg that the situation forced them to choose between their own livelihoods and the studio.

Bloomberg notes that, up until that moment, the team at Star Theory believed development was progressing smoothly, and that nothing was in jeopardy. Shortly after Private Division sent out those messages to individual devs, studio leadership informed the team that they had been in the process of clarifying previously unclear royalty terms with Take-Two.

Kerbal Space Program 2, a property to which Take-Two has the rights, is now in development at the Take-Two owned Intercept Games where half of the game’s Star Theory team now works. Star Theory itself, thanks to a combination of suddenly losing its only active project and pandemic-driven complications, shut down in March. Find the full story on Bloomberg.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.02.20]
Experienced Game Developer
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[06.02.20]
Localization Editor
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.29.20]
Development Director
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[05.28.20]
Quality Assurance Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image