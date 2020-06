Newsbrief: Mobile publisher Playrix has acquired Croatian game studio Cateia Games for an undisclosed fee.

Cateia has developed a number of mobile and PC titles including Mary le Chef: Cooking Passion, The Seven Chambers, and Twin Moons, and will now begin work on an unannounced free-to-play mobile game.

The Croatian studio becomes Playrix's second purchase in three months, following the acquisition of Plexonic in March, and moving forward will operate under the Playrix Croatia banner.