Sponsored: Learn how to build multiplayer games with open source and Google Cloud

Sponsored: Learn how to build multiplayer games with open source and Google Cloud

June 4, 2020 | By Google Cloud
More: Social/Online

Presented by Google Cloud

As the popularity of global multiplayer games continues to rise, game companies often face a difficult trade off on how to spend their developer resources - build the next great game, or manage backend infrastructure?

Google Cloud is leveraging our expertise in kubernetes, and working with gaming leaders in the open source community to build gaming solutions such as matchmaking and game server scaling.

Join this free webinar on Tuesday, June 30 at 12:00 PM EST to learn more about how you can utilize these solutions that free you from the burden of managing infrastructure while providing you with the control and flexibility you need to customize game services to match your needs.

Register for Free!

Speakers

Rob Martin

  Rob Martin
  Chief Architect
  Google Cloud for Games

 

Rob Martin is Chief Architect for Gaming at Google Cloud, working with top publishers and studios globally to deploy gaming workloads on GCP. Rob specializes in scaling up massive truly global multiplayer games utilizing Google Cloud’s differentiated compute, data analytics, and machine learning capabilities.

Prior to joining Google to focus on gaming, Rob developed solutions across a number of industry verticals including banking and hedge funds, satellite telecommunications, and media broadcasting. Rob holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Moderator: Alissa McAloon

  Moderator: Alissa McAloon
  News Editor and Associate Publisher
  Gamasutra

 

Register for Free!

