EA Access inches closer to Steam launch as more EA games go up for sale

A handful of new Electronic Arts-published games have shown up on Steam alongside a reminder that EA Access is soon to arrive on the Valve-owned storefront.

EA hasn’t officially shared a launch date for Steam’s EA Access, though a blog post from the company quietly notes that the service is now expected to launch later this summer rather than in spring 2020 as originally planned.



It’s a bit of an odd partnership all in all, especially given EA’s games have mostly lived in its own PC game storefront Origin. Though the team-up was unveiled back in October 2019, the pitch is that EA will launch a version of its monthly subscription service through Valve’s storefront, similar to how it already has on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 or on Origin as Origin Access.

EA and Origin Access serve as a $4.99 monthly membership that grants subscribers access to a sizable library of EA-published and developed games, regular discounts on full-game purchases, and early access to new releases.

So far each membership is platform specific; an Xbox One subscription won’t grant any perks on the PlayStation version of EA Access and the PC Origin Access, or vice versa. It hasn’t been explicitly said how the service will work on Steam, or if those same storefront-specific restrictions will apply to Steam’s EA Access however.



On top of that, the dozen or so EA-published games added to Steam today all include an image lightly advertising EA Access’ offerings and saying the service is “coming soon to Steam.” Currently, it looks like the plan is to announce more details through an EA Play Live webcast on June 11.