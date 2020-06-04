Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 4, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 4, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 4, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA Access inches closer to Steam launch as more EA games go up for sale

EA Access inches closer to Steam launch as more EA games go up for sale

June 4, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
June 4, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

A handful of new Electronic Arts-published games have shown up on Steam alongside a reminder that EA Access is soon to arrive on the Valve-owned storefront.

EA hasn’t officially shared a launch date for Steam’s EA Access, though a blog post from the company quietly notes that the service is now expected to launch later this summer rather than in spring 2020 as originally planned.
 
It’s a bit of an odd partnership all in all, especially given EA’s games have mostly lived in its own PC game storefront Origin. Though the team-up was unveiled back in October 2019, the pitch is that EA will launch a version of its monthly subscription service through Valve’s storefront, similar to how it already has on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 or on Origin as Origin Access.

EA and Origin Access serve as a $4.99 monthly membership that grants subscribers access to a sizable library of EA-published and developed games, regular discounts on full-game purchases, and early access to new releases. 

So far each membership is platform specific; an Xbox One subscription won’t grant any perks on the PlayStation version of EA Access and the PC Origin Access, or vice versa. It hasn’t been explicitly said how the service will work on Steam, or if those same storefront-specific restrictions will apply to Steam’s EA Access however.
 
On top of that, the dozen or so EA-published games added to Steam today all include an image lightly advertising EA Access’ offerings and saying the service is “coming soon to Steam.” Currently, it looks like the plan is to announce more details through an EA Play Live webcast on June 11.

Related Jobs

Fred Rogers Productions
Fred Rogers Productions — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[06.04.20]
Digital Producer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.04.20]
Java Software Developer - Core Team
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[06.03.20]
Programmer
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[06.03.20]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image