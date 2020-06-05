I Expect You To Die scores $2 million in revenue on Oculus Quest

Schell Games has annoucned that its James Bond-themed virtual reality title I Expect You To Die has earned $2 million in revenue on Oculus Quest.

Over on its company blog, the Pittsburgh-based developer also annoucned that it's sold over 100,000 copies of the game on Oculus' PC-free platform. These two thresholds are huge markers for Schell Games and the VR business at large. I Expect You To Die was originally developed for the main Oculus Rift platform.

Its success on the Quest is both a tribute to Schell Games' work and demand on the platform for unique, interesting titles.