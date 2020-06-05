Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 5, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 5, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 5, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

I Expect You To Die scores $2 million in revenue on Oculus Quest

I Expect You To Die scores $2 million in revenue on Oculus Quest

June 5, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
June 5, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Schell Games has annoucned that its James Bond-themed virtual reality title I Expect You To Die has earned $2 million in revenue on Oculus Quest. 

Over on its company blog, the Pittsburgh-based developer also annoucned that it's sold over 100,000 copies of the game on Oculus' PC-free platform. These two thresholds are huge markers for Schell Games and the VR business at large. I Expect You To Die was originally developed for the main Oculus Rift platform. 

Its success on the Quest is both a tribute to Schell Games' work and demand on the platform for unique, interesting titles. 

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.05.20]
Senior Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.05.20]
Senior Rigging Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.05.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.05.20]
(Senior) Dialogue Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image