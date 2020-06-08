Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020
Itchio's Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality has raised $2.4M with one week left to go

June 8, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Hundreds of indie developers have teamed up with itch.io to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Community Bail Fund as protests against racial inequality and police violence continue in the United States.

Itch.io’s Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality has been up for sale for less than a week and already raised nearly half of its $5 million goal, with one week left to go before the fundraising campaign ends.

The bundle offers up familiar titles like Oxenfree, Minit, and Night in the Woods along with hundreds of other games pledged by developers looking to help itch.io raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Community Bail Fund. 

“We live in a time of racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality against black people. We hope that everyone takes a stand in any way that they can,” writes the itch.io team. "We’ve partnered with creators from all across our platform to support organizations that are working directly with those affected. We reached out to our community and an unprecedented number of creators donated over 740 projects to be part of what we believe is the largest bundle ever.”

All in all, 560 devs have contributed games to the bundle, and itch.io is still allowing more on the platform to join in by following the steps outlined here. At a minimum price of $5, itch.io has managed to raise nearly $2.5 million for those two organizations through around 213,400 bundle sales, with every penny from each purchase marked for donation. 

