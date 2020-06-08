Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sony's PlayStation 5 game showcase rescheduled for June 11

June 8, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
June 8, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Sony has officially rescheduled its postponed PlayStation 5 game highlight reel for this week, announcing over the PlayStation blog today that the showcase will debut on Thursday June 11 at 1 PM PT. 

SIE content communications senior director Sid Shuman also notes in that updated blog that the broadcast will run at 1080p and 30 frames per second, as putting together a 4K or 60 FPS showcase would’ve complicated production with much of the team involved working from home. 

"The games you’ll see on Thursday will look even better when you play them on PS5 with a 4K TV, as you’d expect," writes Shuman. The event is set to be an official, hour-long look at the games from studios “both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established” headed to the PlayStation 5 when it launches in late 2020.

Originally, that showcase had been planned as a live stream on June 3, but was postponed at the beginning of the month as protests first began to take shape across the US in response to the Minneapolis PD’s killing of George Floyd.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard," reads that original postponement announcement. While a week will have passed from that initially planned date to the new June 11 broadcast, daily protests against police brutality and racial discrimination continue in many cities across the United States, and in some worldwide.
 

