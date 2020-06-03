Video: Harmonizing the creative and business goals of Dead by Daylight

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Behaviour Interactive's Isabelle Mocquard and Dave Richard explain how to turn the tension that can exist between creative and business developers at your studio into a win-win monetization strategy.

Citing examples from the development of Behaviour's multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight, the pair walked through the various minefields you'll need to navigate when balancing game design and monetization of games as a service (GaaS), as well as how to keep players happy while sustainably growing your games.

It was a deeply relevant talk that addressed a lot of the concerns modern game makers face, so if you didn't have a chance to catch it live make time to tune into Mocquard and Richard's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

