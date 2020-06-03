Get a job: Remedy Entertainment is looking for a Senior Dialogue Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Espoo Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is now looking for a (Senior) Dialogue Designer for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

As a (Senior) Dialogue Designer you would be participating in the creation of world-class narrative gaming experiences with compelling dialogue performances. You would be working with the Narrative and Audio Teams to drive the VO production pipeline across all Remedy projects.

Responsibilities

Engineer in-house recording sessions (Mo-Cap, VO and Face Capture), attend external dialogue and motion-capture sessions as required.

Ensure all required materials are prepared as needed for recording sessions.

Editing and mixing of all dialogue assets, ensuring the highest quality dialogue assets are delivered and implemented in the game.

Develop and implement any audio processing where dialogue requires effects; both for real-time playback in-engine and offline processing.

Collaborate with the Audio, Tech, Narrative and Game Design Teams to build systems, tools and pipelines to facilitate the entire VO production and integration process.

Work with the Production, Cinematic and Narrative Teams in creating and managing dialogue and performance capture schedules, actors and studio bookings.

Evaluate and improve the dialogue experience across the game, collaborate with all departments involved to integrate dialogue into the game.

Communicate with and support localization partners.

Requirements and qualifications

3+ years of experience in game development. Previous experience working as a Dialogue Designer (or similar role) on at least one shipped AAA game.

Detailed knowledge of standard professional audio software (Pro Tools, Reaper, iZotope RX etc.).

Experience working with Wwise (or other audio middleware) and game engines (Unity, Unreal etc. or other proprietary engines).

Deep understanding of microphone techniques, studio hardware and audio production.

Self-motivated and proactive, with a dedication to improving your craft and making the best games possible.

Strong time management skills, and a meticulous attention to detail.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills (in English).

Ideal candidate would also have

Knowledge and experience working with scripting/programming languages (Python, C#, Lua etc.).

Previous experience working with outsource vendors.

Formal education in a relevant field e.g. audio engineering, game design etc.

Film or TV Post-Production experience is a plus.

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

