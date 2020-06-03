Come to GDC Summer and learn King's new method of balancing match-3 game difficulty

Few in the game industry understand match-3 game design better than Candy Crush maker King, and at GDC Summer this August attendees will have the chance to hear firsthand about the new method King designers are using to deconstruct blocker design in match-3 games.

As part of the GDC Summer Design track of talks King's Lucien "Yen-Chu" Chen will present "Blockers: Analyzing Difficulty Drivers in Candy Crush Games", a new method of analyzing blockers in match-3 games which creates a common language for designers.

This new method creates a new set of stats for blockers that can used as a common design language across all of King's studios. The new set of stats helps designers, artists, producers, developers, and even players to better understand a blocker's behavior, and Chen will show how it also helps King design better blockers.

This talk promises new perspective on the process of designing games in the hyper-popular match-3 genre, and you can see it and many more by registering for GDC Summer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech