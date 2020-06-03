Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC Summer and learn King's new method of balancing match-3 game difficulty

Come to GDC Summer and learn King's new method of balancing match-3 game difficulty

June 9, 2020 | By Staff
June 9, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, GDC

Few in the game industry understand match-3 game design better than Candy Crush maker King, and at GDC Summer this August attendees will have the chance to hear firsthand about the new method King designers are using to deconstruct blocker design in match-3 games.

As part of the GDC Summer Design track of talks King's Lucien "Yen-Chu" Chen will present "Blockers: Analyzing Difficulty Drivers in Candy Crush Games", a new method of analyzing blockers in match-3 games which creates a common language for designers.

This new method creates a new set of stats for blockers that can used as a common design language across all of King's studios. The new set of stats helps designers, artists, producers, developers, and even players to better understand a blocker's behavior, and Chen will show how it also helps King design better blockers.

This talk promises new perspective on the process of designing games in the hyper-popular match-3 genre, and you can see it and many more by registering for GDC Summer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

E-Line Media
E-Line Media — Phoenix, Arizona, United States
[06.06.20]
Creative Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.05.20]
Game Director
Fred Rogers Productions
Fred Rogers Productions — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[06.04.20]
Digital Producer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.25.20]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image