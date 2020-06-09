Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Guilty Gear dev Arc System Works opens new division to expand globally

June 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Guilty Gear and Granblue Fantasy developer Arc System Works has established a Global Business Department to expand its international business. 

The Japanese developer-publisher announced the move as part of a broader restructuring effort and executive reshuffle designed to strengthen its development and sales strategy.

Two of the most notable changes will see Guilty Gear creator Daisuke Ishiwatari step into the role of chief creative officer, while Guilty Gear producer Takeshi Yamanaka steps up as general manager of the new Global Business Department. 

Arc has also established a Digital Marketing Division within its Domestic Business Department to "introduce youthful spirit" and focus on digital marketing, and has pledged to to "unify" product development by naming Hard Corps: Uprising director Hideyuki Anbe as director of its Product Development Department and company CTO.

