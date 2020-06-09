Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Escape from Tarkov dev Battlestate will clamp down on real world trading

Escape from Tarkov dev Battlestate will clamp down on real world trading

June 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Escape from Tarkov developer Battlestate Games wants to clamp down on those players using the game to make a real-world profit. 

The online multiplayer title is currently available in beta form, and asks players to venture into a hostile wasteland to gather valuable loot from sealed areas. The catch is that other players can engage them along the way, potentially stealing their belongings. 

Retrieved loot can then be sold to in-game traders, but some users have been selling their rare and expensive wares outside of the game in exchange for actual cash, which is a cause for concern for other players and Battlestate itself. 

Explaining how the studio intends to handle real-money trader and cheaters in a Reddit post, COO Nikita Buyanov said it will ban anybody caught buying or selling in-game items for real-world cash, and is working on a number of other countermeasures designed to curb the practice. 

According to Buyanov, the studio's BattlEye anti-cheat system has helped it catch and ban almost 10,000 cheaters so far, and it is currently looking at how to implement other punishments such as instakicks and instabans.

Two-factor SMS account verification is also being worked on, and will hopefully make life a "little harder" for hackers, while Battlestate is exploring the possibility of partially banning VPN services to prevent users from getting around region locks.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.09.20]
Mobile Software Engineer - iOS/Android - Core Team
Frictional Games
Frictional Games — MalmÃ¶, Sweden
[06.09.20]
Engine Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.09.20]
(Senior) Java Developer
Stray Bombay Company
Stray Bombay Company — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.09.20]
Senior Unreal Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image