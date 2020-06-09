UK retailer Game will isolate trade-in stock for three days to stop COVID-19

UK retailer Game will disinfect and isolate all trade-in stock for three days when it reopens on June 15.

As detailed in an email picked up by Eurogamer, the new measures are being introduced to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 when certain lockdown rules -- such as the closing of high street stores -- are relaxed by the UK government in the coming weeks.

"We are asking the customers to place their products they are wanting to trade-in on the counter and advising customers to step back while the staff member picks the items up and checks the products," reads the email.

"All trade-in products will be wiped clean with alcohol wipes. All the traded in stock will be isolated for three days before going out on sale."

Customers will also be unable to browse the store, and will instead be asked to form a socially distanced queue to they can put their query to a member of staff.

Given the number of shoppers allowed in store at any time will be limited, Game is encouraging people to use its Click and Collect service and contactless payment options where possible.

The retail chain will also be supplying its workers with personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and face guards, and has fitted perspex screens at tills to shield those in customer facing roles.