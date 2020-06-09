Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Kalypso Media has acquired Port Royale developer Gaming Mind Studios

June 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Tropico publisher Kalypso Media has fully acquired Port Royale developer Gaming Mind Studios for an undisclosed fee. 

Kalypso previously owned a 60 percent stake in the studio, but has now acquired the remaining 40 percent stake to bring the studio under its full control. 

The German publisher said the deal will bolster its development capabilities while adding franchises like Railway Empire and Port Royale to its catalog.

"The complete takeover of Gaming Minds is a logical result of our strategy to expand our own development resources not only in Germany, but also internationally," said Simon Hellwig, owner and global managing director of Kalypso Media. 

"We are offering the highly qualified and motivated team in Gutersloh the opportunity to focus exclusively on the further development of exciting franchises such as Railway Empire and Port Royale and to establish their own engine even more strongly within the rest of the Kalypso Media Group."

The move comes just over six months after Kalypso opened its third internal studio to work on the next entry in the Commandos series.

