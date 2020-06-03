Video: Designing Headliner to teach players about media manipulation

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk game dev Jakub Kasztalski explains how to use Google and Facebook to find issues important to a target audience to create relevant narratives in games like his media bias adventure Headliner.

It was an intriguing talk about a topic that's deeply relevant to contemporary devs, as media manipulation and bias remains an ongoing concern across much of the world.

If you missed seeing Kasztalski's talk live, good news: you can now watch it at your convenience via the official GDC YouTube channel!

