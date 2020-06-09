Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Naughty Dog ramps up accessibility options for The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog ramps up accessibility options for The Last of Us Part II

June 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
June 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

The Last of Us Part II is due out later this month, and ahead of that release Naughty Dog is offering an early look at the vastly different ways players can tweak its settings so the game meets their own specific needs.

In this case, Naughty Dog says it built on what it did in the past for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and expanded those offerings with specific areas in mind.

While players still have the ability to toggle and tweak settings as needed (and can even fully customize button assignments this time around), Naughty Dog has set up presets to quickly adapt the game for players with low or no vision, impaired hearing, or motor disabilities. 

Those presets in particular are a welcome addition that takes some of the usual labor out of combing through multiple menus in order to correctly set up options that may be vital for play. There’s an in-depth rundown on what each of the vision, hearing, and motor presets changes, and players are able to customize their options further even after picking a preset. 

“One challenge in creating a large number of configurable options is making you aware of which options might be relevant for your needs,” explains Naughty Dog. “In addition, many features were created to work well in concert with one another. “

All in all, the team says The Last of Us Part II includes more than 60 accessibility settings, including new features Naughty Dog says it built to benefit low-vision and blind players specifically. The full run down can be found here
 

Related Jobs

E-Line Media
E-Line Media — Phoenix, Arizona, United States
[06.06.20]
Creative Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.05.20]
Game Director
Fred Rogers Productions
Fred Rogers Productions — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[06.04.20]
Digital Producer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.25.20]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image