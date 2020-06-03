Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Frictional Games as an Engine Programmer

June 9, 2020 | By Staff
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Engine Programmer, Frictional Games

Location: Malmö, Sweden; applicants residing in European countries welcome

Tired of the constraints of Unity, Unreal and other big engines? Want to be in control and get down into the nitty gritty of engine coding? Come join us at Frictional Games, one of the few companies that still makes their own tech, and get all up in our HPL engine!

Frictional Games is an indie studio best known for Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA. Amnesia: Rebirth is coming out in autumn 2020.

Title: Engine Programmer
Focus: Engine and tools
Type: Full-time, permanent
Last day to apply: 17th of June

What will you work on?

We are looking for an engine programmer. In this position you will have a major part in forming the engine used by our current and upcoming projects. You will also work closely with other members of the tech team and help artists, scripters and designers do their job more efficiently.

While you will be working with all parts of the engine, your main focus will be:

  • AI
  • GUI
  • Gameplay tools
  • Scripting backend
  • Sound
  • Physics

Your day to day tasks will include:

  • Designing and developing new features for our engine that will work on PC and console.
  • Helping write user-friendly UI for the technology you and others develop.
  • Benchmark and optimize performance of the engine and its tools.

What are we looking for?

You have to be a EU/EEA resident to apply.

The person we’re looking for is creative, driven and self-sufficient.

Here are some essential skills we require:

  • Well-versed in C++ or similar
  • Knowledge in AngelScript, Python, Lua, or similar
  • You have worked directly on an engine or tools for a game/hobby project
  • Good linear algebra knowledge
  • Knowledge in working with a GUI system
  • Fluency in English

These will be considered a plus:

  • Love for tech and messing with the low level parts of the engine
  • Knowledge in OpenGL, Vulkan, or DirectX
  • Strong low-level programming skills
  • Passion for UX design
  • Worked with data oriented design and decoupling
  • Experience with third party engines likes PhysX, Wwise, FMod or similar
  • Keeps up to date with the latest developments in game tech
  • You live in Sweden

Requirements if you are applying for the position remotely and not for the Malmö office:

  • A Windows PC that runs AAA games that came out the last few years on high quality.
  • A fast and stable internet connection.

Interested? Apply now.

