Get a job: Join Frictional Games as an Engine Programmer

Location: Malmö, Sweden; applicants residing in European countries welcome

Tired of the constraints of Unity, Unreal and other big engines? Want to be in control and get down into the nitty gritty of engine coding? Come join us at Frictional Games, one of the few companies that still makes their own tech, and get all up in our HPL engine!

Frictional Games is an indie studio best known for Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA. Amnesia: Rebirth is coming out in autumn 2020.

Title: Engine Programmer

Focus: Engine and tools

Type: Full-time, permanent

Last day to apply: 17th of June

What will you work on?

We are looking for an engine programmer. In this position you will have a major part in forming the engine used by our current and upcoming projects. You will also work closely with other members of the tech team and help artists, scripters and designers do their job more efficiently.

While you will be working with all parts of the engine, your main focus will be:

AI

GUI

Gameplay tools

Scripting backend

Sound

Physics

Your day to day tasks will include:

Designing and developing new features for our engine that will work on PC and console.

Helping write user-friendly UI for the technology you and others develop.

Benchmark and optimize performance of the engine and its tools.

What are we looking for?

You have to be a EU/EEA resident to apply.

The person we’re looking for is creative, driven and self-sufficient.

Here are some essential skills we require:

Well-versed in C++ or similar

Knowledge in AngelScript, Python, Lua, or similar

You have worked directly on an engine or tools for a game/hobby project

Good linear algebra knowledge

Knowledge in working with a GUI system

Fluency in English

These will be considered a plus:

Love for tech and messing with the low level parts of the engine

Knowledge in OpenGL, Vulkan, or DirectX

Strong low-level programming skills

Passion for UX design

Worked with data oriented design and decoupling

Experience with third party engines likes PhysX, Wwise, FMod or similar

Keeps up to date with the latest developments in game tech

You live in Sweden

Requirements if you are applying for the position remotely and not for the Malmö office:

A Windows PC that runs AAA games that came out the last few years on high quality.

A fast and stable internet connection.

