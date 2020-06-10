Nintendo claims 300K accounts have been hacked after NNID security breach

Hackers might have gained access to 300,000 Nintendo Accounts due to a Nintendo Network ID (NNID) security breach that was discovered earlier this year.

Nintendo initially estimated that around 160,000 accounts had been compromised, but after continuing its investigation has discovered that an additional 140,000 accounts may have also been affected.

As a result of the breach, Nintendo believes hackers will have gained access to credit card and PayPal details, as well as personal information such as full names, birth dates, and email addresses.

In an update posted on Nintendo's Japanese support page, the company explained it has reset the passwords for those affected accounts and notified customers of the breach.

"We posted a report on unauthorized login on April 24, but as a result of continuing the investigation after that, there were approximately 140,000 additional NNIDs that may have been accessed maliciously," reads the (roughly translated) update.

"We have also reset the passwords for these 140,000 NNIDs and the Nintendo accounts that were linked with them, and contacted the customers separately. At the same time, we are taking additional security measures.

As was the case when the breach was confirmed back in April, Nintendo is encouraging all users to enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account, and is no longer allowing people to use a Nintendo Network ID to sign into their Nintendo Account.