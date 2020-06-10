Canadian publisher Klei donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter charities

Canadian publisher Klei Entertainment will support the Black Lives Matter movement by donating $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The Don't Starve and Invisible, Inc. publisher felt it was important to announce the donation to bring more attention to the cause and show solidarity with the Black community.

"As a studio we have much to learn and we do our best to contribute. While we regularly donate to local and global causes, we generally do not announce them and prefer to do the work quietly," reads a post on the Klei forums.

"In this instance, we feel it is important to let others know we are standing with them, and hopefully inspire others to contribute as best they can. Black Lives Matter, and we stand with the Black community."

Klei isn't the first game company to voice its support for Black Lives Matter and the global protests that began following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

A number of companies including Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo have all issued statements of solidarity, while others like Riot, EA, and Humble have donated million of dollars to charity.