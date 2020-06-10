Newsbrief: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has sold over 1 million copies worldwide on Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch, according to developer ArtPlay.

The milestone comes almost at year after the side-scrolling RPG launched on June 18, 2019, and around five years after creator Koji Igarashi began a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project -- which ultimately ended up raising over $5.5 million.

Looking ahead, ArtPlay has a series of free content updates planed to keep players entertained during the rest of 2020, including new playable characters, a vs. Mode, and a "special crossover event."