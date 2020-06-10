Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 10, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 10, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 10, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has sold over 1 million copies worldwide

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has sold over 1 million copies worldwide

June 10, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 10, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has sold over 1 million copies worldwide on Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch, according to developer ArtPlay

The milestone comes almost at year after the side-scrolling RPG launched on June 18, 2019, and around five years after creator Koji Igarashi began a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project -- which ultimately ended up raising over $5.5 million. 

Looking ahead, ArtPlay has a series of free content updates planed to keep players entertained during the rest of 2020, including new playable characters, a vs. Mode, and a "special crossover event."

Related Jobs

Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[06.10.20]
Unity Game Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.10.20]
PHP Developer &amp; DevOps Engineer - Elvenar
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.09.20]
Experienced Game Developer
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[06.09.20]
Localization Editor


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image