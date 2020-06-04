Attend GDC Summer for practical advice on hiring & retaining women leaders in games

This August GDC Summer is proud to host a Production & Team Management track talk that offers practical, actionable advice on how to diversify your studio's leadership team and empower more women leaders in games.

In "Diversify Your Kingdom: A Toolkit for More Women in Leadership" King senior producer Sabrina Carmona will show you how King has worked to remove barriers keeping women from leadership roles in games via recruitment best practices and a tailored development program for women leaders.

By broadening the pool and diversifying leaders for the future, Carmona will reveal how King has tried to create a culture that is inclusive to everyone and integrates D&I into core people processes, removing barriers preventing the hiring of diverse candidates and the development of women into leading, influential roles.

Don't miss this talk, which will be broadcast during this special all-digital event, because you can expect to walk away from it with a toolkit of practical strategies to cultivate women in leadership roles, increase talent retention, and make your company a better place to work.

Register now for GDC Summer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech