Video: Designing Mortal Kombat 11's empowering tutorial mode

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk NetherRealm Studios' Brian Keschinger explains how NetherRealm improved its in-game Mortal Kombat tutorials to better onboard players.

He also demonstrated how improving in-game tutorials led to an increase player engagement and helped the studio build sustainably for future projects, all through a flexible roadmap for diverse player types and an approach to teaching content via specific visual and auditory methods.

You can learn all about those methods when you watch Keschinger's talk, which is now available for free viewing via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.