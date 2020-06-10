Ahead of PS5 showcase, Microsoft confirms Hellblade II will run on Unreal 5

Just before Sony is due to finally announce the power of its fully operational PlayStation 5, Microsoft has put out a blog post that confirms Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is being developed with Epic's Unreal Engine 5, and that will host all previous and future announcements about its next-gen console.

The blog, which is a bit light on news but does contain all of the Series X tech specs that have been discussed to date, seems to be angled as a direct comparison for whatever Sony announces on June 11th.

It's also the first time the company has confirmed that the sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is being developed with Unreal 5, a debut of sorts for the engine's presence on the Xbox Series X.

Epic chief Tim Sweeney has previously stated that the Xbox Series X is capable of running the tech demo Epic recently used to showcase the PlayStation 5 technology.