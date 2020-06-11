Activision investigating after Modern Warfare update goes rogue on Xbox

Activision is investigating an issue with Modern Warfare that has resulted in some Xbox One users being asked to download a whopping 84GB update for the title.

As noted by Kotaku, the Season 4 update for Modern Warfare and Warzone was only supposed to be 44GB on Xbox, but some users have been forced to download an update almost twice the size. When you consider the PS4 update weighs in at 32GB, it's a pretty bizarre situation.

Activision acknowledged the issue on Twitter, and said it was "actively investigating" the problem. The publisher told those affected to "stay tuned for updates," although that did little to quell the unrest.

Replying to that social media post, some players explained they had to delete multiple titles to keep playing Modern Warfare, while others asked whether they should wait for a fix before updating, or push ahead so they can keep playing the game.