Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Virtual concert company Wave nets $30 million to stage more interactive gigs

Virtual concert company Wave nets $30 million to stage more interactive gigs

June 11, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 11, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Virtual concert company Wave has raised $30 million in funding to help artists stage interactive gigs in cyberspace, according to a VentureBeat report.

The company uses broadcasting technology to turn performers into digital avatars in real-time, casting them onto a virtual stage complete with concert visuals and customized interactions. 

Wave hosts its virtual concerts -- which it refers to as "waves" -- on social and gaming platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Oculus, and Steam, and has previously worked with artists like Jean-Michel Jarre and Lindsey Stirling.

The timing of the funding is particularly notable, with Fortnite's latest virtual concert tour, featuring Travis Scott, attracting over 27.7 million unique players across five shows. 

Those numbers along with the online reaction show there's an appetite for virtual performances like the ones seen in Fortnite, and Wave believes artists are finally starting to understand the value proposition presented by virtual events. 

"What we are building is very well-timed. And we’ve seen since the cancellations of live concerts; we don’t know when they’re going to come back and in what form. It's bittersweet," said Wave chief exec Adam Arrigo. 

"It’s taken our business to a completely new level, like we booked some of the biggest artists in the world for our next slate of shows. People understand what our value proposition is. Artists are looking for new forms of distribution, monetization, and innovation. They are more open to the conversation than before. It takes us a step closer to the Metaverse, or whatever you want it to be."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.11.20]
Java Software Developer - Core Team
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[06.11.20]
Lead Game Designer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[06.10.20]
Programmer
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[06.10.20]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image