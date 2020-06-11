Playable Worlds raises $10 million to beef up cloud-based game tech

Playable Worlds, the studio founded by MMO vet Raph Koster in 2018, has raised $10 million in Series A funding to power the development of its unannounced sandbox MMO. Its the second sizable sum the studio has raised since setting up shop, building on the $2.7 million in seed funding raised last October.

This most recent $10 million in funding, raised through contributions from Galaxy Interactive via its Galaxy EOS VC Fund and Bitkraft Esports Ventures, is earmarked to help the studio bolster the dev team with new hires and further develop the tech behind its cloud-based game.

That tech, according to a press release from the studio, aims to leverage the cloud to create richer simulations and more regular content releases that, in theory, will give the studio a leg up in terms of player engagement, retention, and operating a games-as-a-service title

“Now that we have our foundational technology, we're moving into production on our innovative lead title and original IP,” reads a statement from Koster. “The support from Galaxy Interactive and Bitkraft enables us to hire staff and push the boundaries of what an online world can be, reinforced by best practices for persistence, engagement, and retention to build a game that lasts.”