Applications are open for Humble's $1 million Black Game Developer Fund

June 11, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Indie, Production, Business/Marketing

Humble has opened up applications for the Black game dev-focused publishing fund announced last week, and shared a handful of details on exactly how the program will work.

Namely, Humble notes that the fund aims to support Black developers either through outright publishing games under its Humble Games label, providing funds to help devs self-publish, or offering a startup funds to help devs in the earlier stages of development.

The fund is open to dev teams that are at least 50 percent owned and operated by Black developers, though only unreleased games that don’t currently have a publishing agreement in place are eligible for support.

Devs with projects geared toward any audience, genre, or platform are encouraged to apply, and Humble also mentions that the $1 million figure associated with the fund is more of a target than a hard cap on how much it’ll put toward funding Black developers. As with any publishing teamup, the selection process and funds allocated to each team will depend on each project's needs and perceived potential, and Humble notes that it is "actively recruiting a panel of advisors from the Black game developer community to assist us in finding potential talent and provide feedback on submissions for the fund."

Those interested in applying for Humble’s Black Game Developer Fund can find more info on the process right here.

