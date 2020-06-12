The itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality has surpassed its $5M goal

The massive itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality has surpassed its target of raising $5 million for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Community Bail Fund.

The bundle was launched in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, with itch explaining it wanted to raise funds to help push back against racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality against Black people.

As it currently stands, the bundle allows folks to pay a minimum of $5 to gain access to over 1000 titles from more than 1300 creators, including popular games like A Short Hike, Minit, Celeste, Overland, and Night in the Woods -- to name but a few.

Itch had originally hoped to raise $5 million, but has managed to raise almost $5.4 million with just under four days to spare. Over 500,000 people have contributed to the cause so far, and developers have been rushing to add their titles to the bundle to help generate even more traction.

"We live in a time of racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality against black people. We hope that everyone takes a stand in any way that they can. We’ve partnered with creators from all across our platform to support organizations that are working directly with those affected," wrote itch.

"All proceeds will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund split 50/50."

The bundle will be available for another 3 days and 18 hours before its gone for good, so there's still plenty of time to nab some top-tier games and support a hugely important cause.