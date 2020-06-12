Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 12, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 12, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 12, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Resident Evil becomes first Capcom franchise to surpass 100 million sales

Resident Evil becomes first Capcom franchise to surpass 100 million sales

June 12, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 12, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Resident Evil has become the first franchise in Capcom history to surpass 100 million worldwide sales, according to a press release sent out by the studio

The survival horror series was launched back in 1996, and has since grown into a flagship property for Japanese developer-publisher Capcom. 

The company has spent the past few years reimagining classic entries in the series with the release of titles like Resident Evil 2 Remake, and yesterday announced the latest entry in the core series, Resident Evil Village, during the PlayStation 5 showcase (where we also got our first look at the next-gen console).

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.12.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.12.20]
(Senior) Dialogue Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.12.20]
PHP Game Developer - Grepolis
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.12.20]
Development Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image