Resident Evil becomes first Capcom franchise to surpass 100 million sales

Newsbrief: Resident Evil has become the first franchise in Capcom history to surpass 100 million worldwide sales, according to a press release sent out by the studio.

The survival horror series was launched back in 1996, and has since grown into a flagship property for Japanese developer-publisher Capcom.

The company has spent the past few years reimagining classic entries in the series with the release of titles like Resident Evil 2 Remake, and yesterday announced the latest entry in the core series, Resident Evil Village, during the PlayStation 5 showcase (where we also got our first look at the next-gen console).