GTA Online is getting a standalone release on PlayStation 5

GTA Online will be released as a standalone title on the PlayStation 5. Although GTA V will also be making the next-gen leap (for the second time) in its entirety, Rockstar explained the lucrative online mode will be getting a standalone release on next-gen machines in the second half of 2021.

Notably, that souped up version of GTA Online will be made available for free to PlayStation 5 users during the first three months, suggesting the studio intends to charge for it further down the line. It will also feature original content exclusive to next-gen devices.

Rockstar didn't specifically mention an Xbox Series X version of GTA V, but did state that the game will be "coming to a new generation of consoles, including PlayStation 5," so it seems likely the evergreen title will be heading to Microsoft's dreamy obelisk in due course.

Despite launching almost seven years ago, GTA Online continues to be a big earner for Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive.

Last year, for instance, recurrent consumer spending increased by 23 percent in GTA Online following the release of the Diamond Casino & Resort update in July 2019, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick praising the add-on for "delivering record player engagement across daily, weekly, and monthly active users in July, and then again in August."