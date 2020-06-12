Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 12, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 12, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 12, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Data suggests almost half of Xbox One users also own a PlayStation 4

Data suggests almost half of Xbox One users also own a PlayStation 4

June 12, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
June 12, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

As the next console generation revs up, Microsoft and Sony have both made bets on the fact that consumers are only interested in purchasing one of the company's consoles for their household. 

While this may especially prove true at launch, new data from Ampere Analysis suggests this isn't the case in the long term. In a report just published, the Ampere states that 32.2 percent of PlayStation 4 owners also won an Xbox One, while 18.5 percent of PS4 owners own an Xbox One X. 

The cross-ownership flows even stronger in the reverse direction. 47.5 percent of Xbox One households also own a PS4, and 27.4 percent of Xbox One Households have a PlayStation 4 Pro. That means almost half of Xbox One households are effectively two-console households. 

Ampere's data doesn't make predictions about how this might the next console generation's sales, and it obviously isn't able to measure the incoming economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for this generation of game console ownership to close out with so much overlap does increase a growing agnosticism toward a particular platform of choice, which may be a boon to game developers. 

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.12.20]
Senior Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.12.20]
Senior Rigging Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.12.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.12.20]
(Senior) Dialogue Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image