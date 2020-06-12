Data suggests almost half of Xbox One users also own a PlayStation 4

As the next console generation revs up, Microsoft and Sony have both made bets on the fact that consumers are only interested in purchasing one of the company's consoles for their household.

While this may especially prove true at launch, new data from Ampere Analysis suggests this isn't the case in the long term. In a report just published, the Ampere states that 32.2 percent of PlayStation 4 owners also won an Xbox One, while 18.5 percent of PS4 owners own an Xbox One X.

The cross-ownership flows even stronger in the reverse direction. 47.5 percent of Xbox One households also own a PS4, and 27.4 percent of Xbox One Households have a PlayStation 4 Pro. That means almost half of Xbox One households are effectively two-console households.

Ampere's data doesn't make predictions about how this might the next console generation's sales, and it obviously isn't able to measure the incoming economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for this generation of game console ownership to close out with so much overlap does increase a growing agnosticism toward a particular platform of choice, which may be a boon to game developers.