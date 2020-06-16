Pokemon Go dev Niantic delays plans to end support for 32-bit Android devices

Pokemon Go developer Niantic will discontinue support for 32-bit Android devices at the beginning of August.

The studio explained the move will allow it to streamline development and focus on supporting newer operating systems and technologies.

Affected devices will include the Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, and Note 3, the Sony Experia Z2 and Z3, the 1st generation Motorola Moto G, and many other Android handsets released before 2015.

Support will be nixed by means of an update, which will result in trainers on affected handsets being unable to access their Pokemon Go accounts, including their PokeCoins or Item Bag.

Those players will need a compatible 64-bit Android device or iOS handset to continue playing the popular title, and will want to keep their account information handy so they can make the switch without issue.

Update (16/06/20): Niantic has delayed plans to wind down support for 32-bit Android handsets due to player concerns.

The company said it will now push the update back to an unannounced future date, and will use the extra time to collect more data on impacted devices.

"We apologize for any inconvenience or confusion caused, and will update in advance when we move forward with the deprecation," wrote the company on its blog.