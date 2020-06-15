Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 15, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 15, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 15, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon Go ending support for 32-bit Android devices in August

Pokemon Go ending support for 32-bit Android devices in August

June 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Pokemon Go developer Niantic will discontinue support for 32-bit Android devices at the beginning of August. 

The studio explained the move will allow it to streamline development and focus on supporting newer operating systems and technologies. 

Affected devices will include the Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, and Note 3, the Sony Experia Z2 and Z3, the 1st generation Motorola Moto G, and many other Android handsets released before 2015.

Support will be nixed by means of an update, which will result in trainers on affected handsets being unable to access their Pokemon Go accounts, including their PokeCoins or Item Bag. 

Those players will need a compatible 64-bit Android device or iOS handset to continue playing the popular title, and will want to keep their account information handy so they can make the switch without issue.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.15.20]
Senior Programmer (Character Technology team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.15.20]
Senior Rigging Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.15.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Woodbury University
Woodbury University — Burbank, California, United States
[06.14.20]
GAME DESIGN INSTRUCTOR


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image