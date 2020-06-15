Ziggurat has acquired the BloodRayne franchise and other Majesco licenses

Ziggurat Interactive has acquired the rights to the BloodRayne franchise and plans to "further explore and expand" the dormant action-adventure series.

The publisher has purchased multiple licenses previously owned by Majesco Entertainment, including BloodRayne, Advent Rising, Raze's Hell, and Flip's Twisted World.

Breaking the news in a press release, the company announced it's already working with original BloodRayne developer Terminal Reality to update the franchise on PC with compatibility improves and other "enhancements."

Ziggurat is also drawing up plans to "further explore" the BloodRayne universe, although it's unclear what that means at this point in time.

The company has added some notable licenses to its catalog in recent months, having also acquired a swathe of 3DO titles from Prism Entertainment back in April.