Xbox expands on Smart Delivery, confirms game progress will carry forward

Xbox has shared more details about its new Smart Delivery system, which will allow players to pay once to access supported games on multiple consoles across different generations.

Unveiled back in February, the feature will let folks play games they've already purchased on their Xbox One on the next-generation Xbox Series X when they decide to make the switch, but how will that work in practice?

As explained in a new Xbox Wire blog post, all Xbox Game Studios titles that are optimized for Xbox Series X will support Smart Delivery, and players will be able to access that upgraded version on their next-gen system for no extra cost.

The technology will be made available to all third-party developers, although it'll be down to individual studios to decide whether they want to use it. What's more, Smart Delivery will also be enabled for supported Xbox Game Pass titles and physical copies -- so it's not a digital-only deal.

"If you purchase the Xbox One version of a supported title, we will deliver the best version of it to your Xbox One, as usual. If you decide to jump into the next generation with Xbox Series X, we will automatically provide the Xbox Series X version of the game at no additional cost when it becomes available," reads the blog.

"You won’t need to do anything in terms of choosing a version to download. We’ll take care of all of that. And it’s not just limited to games that you purchase digitally; physical discs of Xbox games can also support Smart Delivery if the developer or publisher decides to implement it."

Say, for instance, a player was enjoying Gears 5 on their Xbox One using Xbox Game Pass. As soon as they grabbed an Xbox Series X they'd gain instant access to an optimized version of the game (assuming they were still subscribed to Game Pass).

In the case of future launches like Halo Infinite, when the title lands on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X later this year, players will only have to purchase the shooter once to gain access to the best version on whichever console they own -- or both, if they've been splashing the cash.

As for those games that are upgraded after the Series X has launched, such as Cyberpunk 2077, players will gain access to that optimized version when it arrives further down the line at no additional cost, and will even be able to carry their progress forward.

"As was the case with our current backwards compatible titles, you won’t have to worry about losing any progress either. Thanks to our commitment to compatibility across generations, you can be assured that when you purchase a game on Xbox One today, your game library, progression and entire gaming legacy moves forward with you if you jump into the next generation with Xbox Series X. "

We've taken the liberty of reposting the current list of Smart Delivery supported titles below, although it's worth remembering that roster could expand in the coming months. For more information on the feature, check out the Xbox Wire blog.

Games with Smart Delivery support: