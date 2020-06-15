Here's what to expect from GDC Summer's expanded all-digital schedule

GDC Summer kicks off this August, and since this will be the first all-digital Game Developers Conference organizers want to give you an early look at what to expect when you log on to attend.

Taking place August 4th through 6th, GDC Summer will have an expanded daily schedule to better accommodate attendees in different time zones around the world.

That means you can look forward to morning and evening sessions, separated by a long lunch break dedicated to networking and special features. There will also be experiential features scheduled at the beginning and end of each day to jumpstart or wrap up your day with GDC Summer.

And don't worry about disrupting your schedule to attend everything live; all live session broadcasts will immediately be archived on the event platform for on-demand access the week of GDC Summer, so you can create your own conference schedule. GDC organizers have already lined up a ton of expert talks for GDC Summer, touching on everything from "Physical Animation in 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order'" to "Changing the Game: Cultivating Female Talent in AAA Studios", and as the GDC Summer session schedule continues to grow attendees won't have to worry about making hard choices and missing out.

Without further ado, here's an overview of GDC Summer's expanded hours, and what to expect from all the different options available to you when you attend virtually this August!

GDC Summer Schedule, August 4-6

6:00 am – 7:00 am PT Wake up/Wrap up with GDC

Wake up/Wrap up with GDC 7:00 am – 10:45 am PT Morning Sessions: Sponsors Showcase, Community Channel Features, Special Events, Networking

Morning Sessions: Sponsors Showcase, Community Channel Features, Special Events, Networking 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Dedicated hours for Sponsors Showcase, Community Channel Features, Special Events, Networking

Dedicated hours for Sponsors Showcase, Community Channel Features, Special Events, Networking 3:00 pm – 6:45 pm PT Afternoon/Evening Sessions: Sponsors Showcase, Community Channel Features, Special Events, Networking

Afternoon/Evening Sessions: Sponsors Showcase, Community Channel Features, Special Events, Networking 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm PT GDC After Hours

Conference Content

Sessions: GDC Summer sessions will be live broadcasts delivered by a single speaker or panel, with live speaker Q&A during the presentation. After their "first run" these sessions will be archived for on-demand access during and after the event.

Sponsored Sessions: These are your opportunity to hear from leading game technology companies firsthand about the latest products, tools, services, and techniques.

Interactive Sessions

Ask Me Anything (AMAs): GDC Summer will also host live, interactive 30-minute "Ask Me Anything" sessions featuring industry experts answering questions related to specific game development topics. A number of luminaries have already signed on to take part, including Funomena CEO Robin Hunicke and award-winning composer Winifred Phillips!

Skill-Building Series: 45-minute instructional presentations from expert instructors as they take attendees through an exemplary project and review the tools and techniques used to create the work. You'll have the chance to quickly get up to speed on "Pixel Art and Animation in the Hi-Bit Age" with experienced artist and game designer Tyriq Plummer, for example, or bone up on "How Game Studios Should Plan Fundraising - Learning Best Practices" with veteran investor Teppei Tsutsui.

Roundtables: 45-minute live and interactive peer-to-peer discussions on open ended topics, facilitated by moderators who keep the flow of discussion inspired and moving. Constructive controversy and debate are welcome in these discussions, which include a Marketing & Discovery roundtable led by Kitfox Games communication director Victoria Tran and a Building Your Live Service Team roundtable facilitated by veteran producer Grant Shonkwiler.

Networking

Sponsor Showcase: Expand your professional network and join leading companies in game development ready to provide solutions to your business challenges from 11am – 3pm PT.

Special Events

GDC Pitch: Selected GDC Play studios will pitch their games to a panel of investors and publishers in front of a live audience followed by questions, advice, and feedback before the judges declare the "Best Pitch" of the day.

Organizers are still fine-tuning these event details and confirming more sessions for GDC Summer, so make sure to keep tabs on the GDC Summer session schedule and register to attend if you haven't already.

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



