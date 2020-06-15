Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Devs can now dig around in the source code for three games from Blendo Games

June 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Blendo Games has opened up the source code for three of the studio’s projects, granting fellow game developers the chance to poke around in each game’s code and see what make them tick.

Studio founder Brendon Chung shared as much in a tweet this afternoon, announcing that the source code for Gravity Bone, Thirty Flights of Loving, and Quadrilateral Cowboy have all been uploaded to the Blendo Games Github page.

It’s an excellent opportunity to learn about three games that have, between them, seen a fair share of awards and nominations from the Independent Games Festival, IndieCade, and SXSW. All three were built using the Quake II engine, and are shared under the GNU General Public License, though Blendo Games notes that this open-source license doesn’t cover any of the assets, including art, models, textures, and audio, used to construct each game. More info on each can be found on the studio's Github.
 

